Hatalmas mellek és merész mozdulatok, olyan ez a lány, mint egy guminő

View this post on Instagram

Now, this is a story all about how My life got flipped-turned upside down And I'd like to take a minute Just sit right there While I watch all the comments about my a** up in the air😂🤷🏻‍♀️ 📸 @tygard_photos @tygard_photos_only Model @sarenabanks2 @sarenabanks Spray tan @vegasglo (best spray tan I’ve ever had💕💕💕)