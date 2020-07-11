23°
33°
18°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Lili
11.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: Shutterstock
ide jutottunk 2020. 07. 11. 07:25
Megosztom

Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Elnézést kért és kivette kínálatából a nagy felháborodást kiváltó muszlim imaszőnyegeket egy népszerű online áruház, mivel többen is szóvá tették, hogy a vallás nem divat kérdése és nem illendő hasznot húzni belőle.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.

Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china

A post shared by Khadija Rizvi 👩🏽‍🎨 (@s.khadija.r) on

Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.

A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.

A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
Hazánk aktív szereplője az Európa jövőjéről szóló vitának
likebalaton.hu
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
Az elefántok is megfürödtek a Balatonban a pénteki kánikulában
magyarnemzet.hu
25 éve volt a modern kor történelemének egyik legdurvább vérengzése
25 éve volt a modern kor történelemének egyik legdurvább vérengzése
automotor.hu
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
Tanácsok kezdő és haladó krosszmotorosoknak
videkize.hu
8 ellenállhatatlan málnás desszert
8 ellenállhatatlan málnás desszert
borsonline.hu
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás
Győrfi Pál: Idén elmarad a török nyaralás

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
Előbb becsapta, majd bántalmazta áldozatát egy szolnoki férfi
2
Feltárult a református templom időkapszulájának titka Szolnokon
3
Több hektáron ég a tarló és félszáz szalmabála Szelevény határában
4
Árokba borult egy kisteherautó Jászberényben
5
Várhatóan októberben nyílik meg a téliesített MÁV-strandfürdő
szponzorált tartalom
Díjakat alapít és adományoz a Magyar Batthyány Alapítvány
EVEZÉS Varga Balázs
Meglepő módon egyesben jobban ment a szolnoki Furkó Kálmánnak
Aktuális adatok / 18 perce
Hattal emelkedett a beazonosított fertőzöttek száma és elhunyt két beteg
Az aktív fertőzöttek száma 660 fő.
Gyász
Családja mély fájdalommal tudatja, hogy MATYUGA LÁSZLÓ (mérnök) 2020. június 28-án, 79 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvait szűk családi körben helyezzük el a győri Szent Imre templomban. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal és megtört szívvel tudatjuk, hogy el kell búcsúznunk szüleinktől Édesanyánk PINTÉR FERENCNÉ (született: Simon Ágnes Anna) (1953-2013) Édesapánk PINTÉR FERENC (1949-2020) Búcsúztatásuk szűk családi körben megtörtént. Emlékük szívünkben örökké él. Gyászoló fiai, menyei, unokái, Szolnok, Tatabánya
Mély fájdalommal tudatom, hogy édesapám BEDE FERENC hajdani szolnoki lakos 2020. június 26-án, rövid szenvedés után, 92 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én 11.30 órakor a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temetőben lesz. Gyászoló családja
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy NAGY LÁSZLÓNÉ (született: Vastag Erzsébet) a Városi Tanács volt dolgozója életének 84. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 15-én (szerdán) 14.30 órakor lesz a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászolja szerető családja
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk, hogy MAKAI GELLÉRT életének 72. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 15-én 15.30 órakor a besenyszögi fenti temetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel emlékezünk MOLNÁR PÉTER halálának 39. és születésének 100. évfordulója alkalmából. Szeretettel: gyermeke, veje, unokái és dédunokája.
A gyászoló család tudatja mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy NAGY JÓZSEFNÉ (született: Mezei Ilona) 2020. június 26-án, életének 75. évében elhunyt. Gyászolják: férje, fia, menye, unokája, testvére, rokonok, barátok, ismerősök
Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik BÁRÁNDI FERENCNÉ temetésén részt vettek, sírjára a kegyelet virágait helyezték és gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
EMLÉKEZÉS FURCSA JÓZSEF (1940-1995) halálának 25. évfordulóján. Rád gondolunk húgod Marika és családja
EMLÉKEZÉS ,, Kérlek, hozd vissza csak hogy átöleljem még egyszer, mert azt akarom hinni, hogy majd ettől ébred fel! " DR. SZARVÁK MÁRIA halálának 10. évfordulóján. Szerető édesanyád, testvéred
EMLÉKEZÉS MÉSZÁROS FERENCNÉ (született: Balogh Anna, Annuska néni, Mami) születésének 100. és halálának 14. évfordulóján. ,, Életed munka volt és szeretet, melyet elfeledni nem lehet. " Szeretettel emlékezik: menye, öt unokája, nyolc dédunokája és családjaik
EMLÉKEZÉS BAKOS RÓBERT (1962-2019) halálának 1. évfordulójára. " Tied a csend, a nyugalom Mienk a könny, a fájdalom. Akartunk mi annyi jót és szépet, De a sors életünkben mindent összetépett. " Fájó szívvel emlékezik szerető családja és mindazok, akik ismerték és szerették Őt.
Szomorúan tudatjuk, hogy VICZIÁN PÁL nyugállományú ezredes 2020. április 30-án, életének 76. évében örökre megpihent. Drága halottunkat 2020. július 10-én (péntek) 11.30 órakor a Szolnok városi ravatalozóból, katonai tiszteletadással kísérjük utolsó útjára. DRÁGA EMLÉKE SZÍVÜNKBEN ÉL. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KOVÁCS ZOLTÁN 2020. június 27-én életének 90. évében elhunyt. Felejthetetlen halottunktól 2020. július 8-án 10.00 órakor a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában veszünk végső búcsút. Gyászoló család
Hálás szívvel mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk FEHÉR JÓZSEF SÁNDORNÉ temetésén megjelentek, részvétükkel, virágaikkal fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. Gyászoló férje
Hálás szívvel mondok köszönetet mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen férjem VÁMOS LÁSZLÓ búcsúztatásán megjelentek, részétükkel, virágaikkal fájdalmam enyhítemi igyekeztek. Külön köszönetet mondok háziorvosunk Dr. Kiss Péter lelkiismeretes, kiemelkedő segítségéért, illetve a Hetényi Géza Kórház főorvosnőjének Dr. Fehér Évának és a nővéreknek. Gyászoló felesége
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy BUKTA ISTVÁN életének 65. évében, 2020. július 1-én elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 17-én 10.00 órakor a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temetőben lesz. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesapánk SZABÓ IMRE (férfi szabó) életének 95. évében elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 7-én 11.30 órakor lesz a szolnoki Kegyelet Sírkő Kft. búcsúztatótermében (Kőrösi út 1-3) A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk a rokonokkal, barátokkal, ismerősökkel, hogy szeretett férjem, édesapánk és nagyapánk GONDA SÁNDOR (nyá. alezredes) életének 94. évében örökre megpihent. Hamvasztás utáni végső búcsúztatása 2020. július 9-én 10.00 órakor a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában lesz, katonai tiszteletadással, melyre minden kedves ismerősét szeretettel várjuk. Felejthetetlen halottunk hamvait a szolnoki Belvárosi Nagytemplom urnatemetőjében helyezzük örök nyugalomra. Kérjük, részvétüket egy szál virággal fejezzék ki. Gyászoló felesége Gonda Sándorné Hodosi Róza, gyermekei Gonda Judit és Gonda Éva, unokái Gonda Attila, Grúz Andrea és Grúz Dávid
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KOLOZSVÁRI BÉLA (ny. törzsőrmester) életének 70. évében elhunyt. Búcsúztatására 2020. július 8-án 11.00 órakor katonai tiszteletadás mellett a szajoli temetőben kerül sor. Kolozsvári család
one love / 1 órája
Bob Marley családja átdolgozta a zenész legendás dalát
ide jutottunk / 1 órája
Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak
enni, inni / 1 órája
Ezeket a finomságokat érdemes fogyasztani a nyáron
fejlesztés / 1 órája
Kondipark épült a tiszafüredi iskola udvarán
Ujvári László
Jászkunság / 1 órája
Leginkább lopás és garázdaság miatt kerülnek bajba a gyerekek
Czakó Nóra
Illegális bevándorlás / 1 órája
Bakondi: a következő időszakban egyre több migráns indul útnak
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu