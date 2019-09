Ismét akcióba lendült a valódi pókember

A hasonló akcióiról ismertté vált 57 éves sportember

Alain Robert, dubbed the French "Spiderman" for his exploits in climbing buildings around the world, has been arrested in the German city of Frankfurt after scaling the "Skyper" tower. The 57-year-old reached the top of the building in just half an hour https://t.co/0uCeeteCGp pic.twitter.com/UryjoBbr86

— AFP news agency (@AFP) September 28, 2019