An Aedes aegypti mosquito sucks blood from a person at a laboratory of the Center for Parasitological and Vector Studies (CEPAVE) of the national scientific research institute CONICET, in La Plata, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on March 26, 2024. Researchers at CONICET are studying the biology, genetic characteristics and behaviour of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya, and creating biological control strategies as Argentina is facing a significant growing number of dengue cases. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

