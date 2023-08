⚡️Governor: 2 killed, 2 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours.



Two people were killed and two others were injured in Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 6.



📷Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram pic.twitter.com/24UVsEQdxw