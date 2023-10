⚡️ Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol injures woman, child.



A Russian artillery strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 27 injured a 5-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.



📷 Serhii Lysak/Telegram pic.twitter.com/f4q6J2R485