23°
29°
15°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Klotild
3.
Mai évfordulók
Szaniszló Hajnalka
tántoríthatatlanok 2019. 06. 03. 21:38
Megosztom

Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!

Szaniszló Hajnalka
A világ egyik legnépszerűbb metalcore zenekarának énekese súlyos hátproblémával küzd, ezért nem tud részt venni a június 6-i koncerten.

A műfaj szélsőségeihez képest elképesztő lemezeladásokkal büszkélkedő Atreyu ismét Budapesten ‒ ezúttal headlinerként. A húszéves együttes legfrissebb, tavaly ősszel megjelent lemezét mutatja be, bizonyítva, hogy még mindig éppen olyan friss és erőteljes, mint indulásakor vagy tíz évvel ezelőtti csúcspontján.

A szinte pontosan húsz éve, 1998-ban alakult Atreyu A Végtelen Történet egyik főhőséről nyerte nevét (így aztán magyarul igazából Atráskónak kellene nevezni). A kaliforniai kvintett a kezdeti próbálkozások után hamar kikötött a fellendülőben lévő progresszív metalcore-nál és későbbi lemezein ezt ötvözte a létező összes keményzenei alműfajjal. „Túl goth, hogy emo legyen, túl metál, hogy punk legyen, és túl érzelmes, hogy metal legyen” ‒ írta a zenekarról ironikusan a PopMatters, de az a helyzet, hogy az Atreyu zseniálisan rakta össze sajátos műfaji elegyét.

Alex – UK/EU tour

There is no easy way to say this, but I am very sorry that I will not be able to join Atreyu on this upcoming European tour. At this point my body and mind need to heal in order for me to continue with all the things we have planned this year. I feel that I owe you all an explanation. It will be lengthy…Just about 2 weeks before the Spring Invasion tour I severely aggravated a damaged disc in my back at L5-Sl, giving horrible muscle spasms and limiting my ability to walk, go to the bathroom, basically fucks everything. I was briefly hospitalized last year for this same thing and unable to walk for several days, followed by a week on a walker. For someone like me, this is HELL. I hate asking for help, I despise my own weakness and I loathe missing my daily physical training. It makes me feel incomplete. For however silly that is, that’s how I feel, I cannot hide it. After this last injury before the Spring Invasion tour, my back never stopped aching. I would get random spasms and ache badly all day. I was unable to do anything physical. At this point I started to suffer some pains in the lower abdominal/manly region 🙀. I went to my doctor and started tests that led to referrals. An MRI showed a bulging disc at L5-S1 that was a little worse than last year and revealed a surprise inguinal hernia. I was able to start physical therapy for my back right away but was unable to start on hernia. I was given an Oral steroid the day before I left for tour and started to barely feel ok after a few days (all the while babying my back). I was advised to take it easy or I would create further issues.Atreyu has always been an emotional outlet for me. I want the shows to be intense and fun. Even holding myself back because of pain and injury, I still went too hard. In my opinion I was barely performing, some nights my muscle relaxers would slow me down. After the third week I was aching badly again. If you look carefully at videos and photos of last two shows I am wearing a special back brace during our set. After flying home I’ve been in constant agony. I still can’t hold my little kids, I can’t hug my wife, I can’t do much of anything. Luckily I can still walk. I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t taking its toll on me mentally as well. I have no outlet. I’m a capable independent person and this has wore on me in many ways.It was very hard to accept and for me to tell the guys in the band that my doctors advised me to not make the trip and take care of my body. My brothers in Atreyu will rock on without me on this run. It will be a very special, one of a kind experience with Brandon up front and Porter screaming! I have an upcoming epidural, therapy and a follow up appointment to discuss the impending possibility of hernia surgery, all before Disrupt Festival 👍Thank you to my brothers in the band and the Atreyu management team for trying to help me feel at ease about this. I do not. I’m sorry I have failed to live up to our obligations. I’m sorry to our booking agent and management for jeopardizing all this. And a HUGE, I’m sorry to: Slam Dunk Fest, FortaRock, Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring and the rest of the European show promoters.We have been around a while and never had this happen. I’m terribly sorry and thank you for the faith in our band. And finally to anyone who was looking forward to see me perform with the band on this run. I know you are disappointed and all I can do is offer my sincerest apologies and fully explain the situation. Something I normally wouldn’t like to do. So there it is. I wish my brothers in Atreyu a safe and fun tour.See you all on Disrupt!

Közzétette: Atreyu – 2019. május 21., kedd

Az Atreyu ezúttal a pozsonyi From Our Hands társaságában játszik a budapesti A38 Hajón.

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

vg.hu
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
Sok napsütést és zivatart hoz a következő hét
feol.hu
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
Brazília kedvencei, a BL királya és a német rekordbajnok újra a 12. Puskás-Suzuki-kupán
likebalaton.hu
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
Csopak nyerte a Nemzeti Regattát
csupasport.hu
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
Rekord: 4 óra 20 percet plankelt az anyuka
lakaskultura.hu
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
Így tisztítsd házilag a mosogatógépet!
automotor.hu
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ
Nem akarta kifizetni a 18 ezer forintos bírságot, inkább tönkretette az autóját… – VIDEÓ

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Forgalomkorlátozások lesznek Szolnok belvárosában
2
Bajnok a Szolnoki MÁV FC
3
Tetten érték a tolvajokat
4
Adományokkal segítenek a tragikus sorsú családnak
5
Kibontották az 50 éve befalazott időkapszulát

Hirdetés

Gépkocsivezetőt keres egy szolnoki cég!
szponzorált tartalom
A legnépszerűbb legjobbak a TOP 100 magyar bor magazinban
tántoríthatatlanok
Szaniszló Hajnalka
Énekes nélkül ad koncertet Magyarországon az Atreyu!
korábban megszavazták / 16 perce
Kiderült, kik kapnak Oscar-életműdíjat
Két híres filmrendező és egy indián származású színész munkásságát is elismerik.
Gyász
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik szeretett halottunk NYESŐ ERNŐNÉ (született: Farkas Ilona) temetésén részt vettek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyeztek, gyászunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család Elízium Kft.
Fájdalomtól megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ILYÉS JÁNOS 93 éves korában, rövid betegség után örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 7-én 11.30 órakor lesz a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában. Kérjük részvétüket egy szál virággal fejezzék ki. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy Édesanyánk, Nagymamánk, Dédink TÓTH GYÖRGYNÉ (született: Szmollény Magdolna) a volt Koltói Anna Általános iskola tanítónője, 2019. május 21-én, életének 92. évében elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 4-én 13.00 órakor lesz, a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában. Szerető családja: Gabi, Magdi, Helga, Misi, Keve
Mély fájdalommal tudatom mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ANTAL FERENC (NYEGI) 66 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 5-én 13.00 órakor a szolnoki Kőrösi úti ravatalozóban lesz. Szerető felesége
,,Elhagytad a házat, amit úgy szerettél, itt hagytál mindent, amiért küzdöttél. Aggódó szemed nem tekint ránk többé, mindent köszönünk, amit értünk tettél." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy S. PAPP JÁNOS a Szolnoki MÁV Járműjavító (7A) volt dolgozója, méltósággal viselt betegsége után életének 86. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 30-án, csütörtökön, 11.30 órakor a szolnoki római katolikus temető (Kőrösi út) ravatalozójában. Emléke szívünkben örökre él! Gyászolja gyermeke, testvérei, sógornője, keresztfia, veje, unokái, dédunokái
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy KISS JENŐNÉ (született: Szűcs Julianna) 87 éves korában, 2019. május 26-án elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 4-én 16.00 órakor lesz a besenyszögi fenti temetőben. A gyászoló család Elízium Kft.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett Édesanyánk HÉJA DÉNES ANTALNÉ (született: Ratkai Mária) életének 64. évében, 2019. május 16-án váratlanul elment. Hamvait 2019. június 3-án 13.00 órakor helyezzük örök nyugalomra a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temetőben. Drága emléke örökre velünk él! Gyermekei
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy SZABÓ IMRÉNÉ (született: Nagy Mária) 2019. május 25-én, életének 94. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2019. május 30-án 13.00 órakor lesz a jászfényszarui Szent Kereszt Temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet a szolnoki Kaán Károly úti idősek otthona dolgozóinak a gondos ápolásért. A gyászoló család
EMLÉKEZÉS SIPOS GYULA halálának 2. évfordulóján. ,,A múltba visszanézve valami fáj, valakit keresünk, aki nincs már. Csak az idő múlik, feledni nem lehet, szívünkben örök a fájdalom és a szeretet. De ő nekünk sohasem lesz halott, mert a jók örökké élnek, mint a csillagok.'' Szerető családod
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy NYESŐ ERNŐNÉ (született: Farkas Ilona) 87 éves korában, 2019. május 23-án elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. május 31-én 11.00 órakor lesz a besenyszögi fenti temetőben. A gyászoló család Elízium Kft.
,,Nem múlnak ők el, kik szívünkben élnek. Hiába szállnak árnyak, álmok, évek. (Juhász Gyula) Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szerettünk CSIKÓS JÓZSEF életének 70. évében elhunyt. Csendben búcsúzunk tőle. Gyászoló családja
EMLÉKEZÉS URBÁN JÓZSEF halálának 7. évfordulóján. ,,Fáj a szívünk, mert itt hagytál búcsú nélkül elaludtál. Küzdöttél, de már nem lehetett, most a csend ölel át és a szeretet. Fájó szívünk felzokog érted, örökké szeretünk, nem feledünk téged." Szerető családod
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik szeretett Édesanyánk, Nagymamánk, Dédink BALOGH GYŐZŐ JÓZSEFNÉ temetésén részt vettek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyeztek, gyászunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
EMLÉKEZÉS SZALAI LÁSZLÓNÉ (született: Héja Rozália) halálának 5. évfordulójára. Soha el nem múló szeretettel emlékezünk: szerető lányai, vejei, unokái, dédunokája és keresztgyerekei
EMLÉKEZÉS TORMÁSI ISTVÁN születésének 75. és halálának 10. évfordulóján. Emléked szívünkben örökké él! Szerető családod
,,..s Te messze vagy. Hangod befonja álmom, s szívemben nappal újra megtalálom. /Radnóti Miklós/ Mély fájdalommal és megrendüléssel tudatjuk, hogy szeretett halottunk KALÓ FERENC ny. munkabiztonsági felügyelő volt újszászi lakos rövid betegség után 2019. május 18-án 82 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2019. május 30-án 10.00 órakor lesz a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában. Kérjük részvétüket egy szál virággal fejezzék ki. Részvétnyilvánítás mellőzését kérjük. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy MUHI KÁLMÁNNÉ (született: Vincze Erzsébet) 2019. május 20-án 89 éves korában örökre megpihent. Búcsúztatása 2019. május 29-én 10.00 órakor lesz Szolnokon a Kegyelet Bt. Kőrösi úti ravatalozójában. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk, hogy szeretett férjem FEKETE ANDRÁS életének 86. évében, 2019. május 18-án elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. május 31-én 11.30 órakor lesz a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temető ravatalozójában. Gyászoló felesége Pannika és a család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SZÓRÁD JÓZSEF (a MÁV Járműjavító nyugdíjasa) 64 éves korában, váratlanul elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2019. június 3-án 14.30 órakor lesz a szolnoki római katolikus (Kőrösi úti) temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik szeretett halottunkat utolsó útjára elkísérik, gyászunkban osztoznak. A gyászoló család
Megrendülten tudatjuk, hogy szeretett édesanyám, anyósom FÜGEDI ISTVÁNNÉ (született: Kálmán Erzsébet) volt tószegi lakos életének 89. évében, tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt. Végső búcsúztatása 2019. május 29-én 14.00 órakor a jászapáti római katolikus temetőben lesz. Emléke szívünkben örökké él! A gyászoló család
különleges / 1 órája
Öt fontért vették, most egymillióért kelhet el a sakkfigura
reménykeltő kutatás / 1 órája
A sok kávé az eddig véltnél kevésbé ártalmas a szívre
SZOLNOK / 1 órája
Díszpolgári címet adományozott a közgyűlés Mihályi Gábornak
P. Pusztai Nóra
álmodozó kamasz / 2 órája
Vörös István: Kultrock-harcos vagyok
Tarnóczy Orsolya
feladta a reményt / 2 órája
Édesanyja gyászolja a Dunába veszett matrózt
Ítélkezést Támogató Rendszer / 3 órája
Intézményeknek mutatkozott be a Digitális Bíróság
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   