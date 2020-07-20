22°
Fotó: NAIAN MENEGHETTI / BRAZIL PHOTO PRESS / AFP
környezetvédelem 2020. 07. 20. 10:03
Nem mindennapi dologra készül Gisele Bündchen 40. születésnapja alkalmából

A brazil modell a kerek évfordulón inkább ajándékozni szeretne.
Gisele Bündchen születésnapján nem vár ajándékot, inkább ő szeretni adni, ezúttal valamit a Földünknek – írja a hirado.hu.

A brazil topmodell úgy döntött, hogy 40. születésnapját azzal ünnepli meg, hogy 40 ezer fát ültet el az amazonasi esőerdőben.

„Úgy érzem, hogy az életem egy teljes új fejezete kezdődik, amit egy igazán jelentőségteljes módon szerettem volna megünnepelni, így eldöntöttem, hogy ültetek 40 ezer fát. Úgy érzem, ez a legjobb módja annak, hogy visszaadjunk valamit az anyaföldnek” – idézi a Just Jared a modellt.

View this post on Instagram

As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it’s not just any birthday! I can’t believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends—and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet. In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest. Just go to www.vivaavida.gift to donate (link in bio). #vivaavidagb40 🌳🙏🏼💚 Talvez alguns de vocês já saibam, meu aniversário tá chegando, dia 20 de julho. E não é qualquer aniversário. Nem acredito que vou fazer 40 anos! Sinto que um novo capítulo está começando na minha vida e queria comemorar de um jeito especial, por isso decidi plantar 40.000 árvores. Há anos venho plantando árvores em diferentes projetos, pois sinto que essa é uma forma de retribuir a mãe Terra e, este ano, para celebrar meu aniversario tinha planejado ir como minha família plantar na Amazônia. Mas como sabemos, isso não é possível neste momento. Então, já que não dá para ir, pensei: que tal criar um jeito para que qualquer um possa me ajudar a plantar árvores lá? Já falei pra toda minha família e amigos: quem quiser me presentar pode me dar árvores. Desse jeito, nós todos podemos retribuir de alguma forma ao nosso planeta. Se você também se sentir inspirado e quiser contribuir com a ideia, pode se juntar a nós e plantar árvores. O link está lá na minha Bio! Viva a Vida! #vivaavida

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Mivel a karantén miatt Gisele és családja nem tud a helyszínre utazni, továbbfejlesztésre szorult az eredeti ötlet. Gisele barátai mindannyian cserjékre költötték azt a pénzt, amit ajándékra szántak volna, melyből kisebb mozgalom alakult, amely kezdeményezéshez a www.vivaavida.gift oldalán bárki csatlakozhat.

Borítókép: Gisele Bündchen 2018-ban

